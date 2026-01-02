Border 2 Ghar Kab Aaoge Song: Makers UNVEIL modern take on Sandese Aate Hai as Sonu Nigam leads...; fans get nostalgic as...

In addition to anticipating the release of Border 2, fans have been anticipating Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reimagining of Sandese Aate Hai. The video has finally been unveiled by the creators as promised.

Border 2 Ghar Kab Aaoge Song OUT: The eagerly anticipated song from Border 2, Ghar Kab Aaoge, has finally been released by the makers on January 2. With the audience in mind, this rendition has been updated with a contemporary touch. Ghar Kab Aaoge is led by Sonu Nigam and features a group of well-known artists. Makers have unveiled the song at 7.30 PM today. With an eye toward the Republic Day timeframe, Border 2 will be released on January 23, 2026.

In addition to anticipating the release of Border 2, fans have been anticipating Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reimagining of Sandese Aate Hai. The video has finally been unveiled by the creators as promised. Anu Malik, Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Akhtar, and Manoj Muntashir are among the group of musicians given credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge.

Watch Border 2 Ghar Kab Aaoge song here

Anu Malik not part of Ghar Kab Aaoge ?

Sandese Aate Hai was composed by Anu Malik for the 1997 movie Border. Malik discussed Ghar Kab Aaoge in an interview with PTI, stating that since he was the song's original creator, his name will be featured even if he isn't in the recreated version. “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere," he said.

Ghar Kab Aaoge audio release

The makers have earlier released the audio track for the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Releasing the audio, T-Series wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The Nation’s Anthem is here. A song born from the soul of India. India’s biggest musical collaboration arrives!"

How fans reacted to the Border 2 song?

As soon as the song dropped, fans got emotional as they were filled with nostalgia. One user wrote, " Jai hind ❤️??." Another wrote, " Honestly! Diljit is my favourite singer and here just nailed it ??." A third wrote, " Legacy handled with humility, rare and beautiful." Another commented, " Arijit and sonu hit pure goosebumps ?."

