Border 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol’s cult classic? War drama to debut on…

Border 2 won the hearts of audiences as soon as it was released in theaters. Released on January 23, 2026, this patriotic war drama received a tremendous response from day one. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend, and its earnings exceeded Rs 350 crore within a few days. This is why Border 2 is being considered one of the biggest hits of the year. Now, those who couldn't watch it in theaters are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. The story is based on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 war. Sunny Deol once again appears in his powerful role, while Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh play the roles of soldiers from the new generation. Ahan Shetty also appears in a significant role. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has created a wonderful balance of patriotism and emotions.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. In many places, the theaters resonated with applause and cheers. The film's dialogue, background music, and war scenes move people emotionally.

Border 2 box office collection

In terms of earnings, the film collected Rs 224.25 crore in its first week. On the eighth day, the film earned Rs 10.75 crore, on the ninth day Rs 17.75 crore, and on the tenth day Rs 22.50 crore. On the eleventh and twelfth days, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore each. However, on the thirteenth day, the earnings dropped to Rs 4 crore.

When and where to watch Border 2?

After its theatrical run, Border 2 is now ready to arrive on OTT. Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the film, and it will be available for streaming from March 20, 2026. The decision to release it on OTT approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release was made, keeping the box office performance in mind. This film is a special treat for those viewers who couldn't watch it on the big screen.

