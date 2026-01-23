Border 2 Overseas Review: Sunny Deol brings back the heroic charm, patriotic drama wins hearts with...

Sunny Deol is making waves with his latest release Border 2. He will be seen in the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Sunny Deol is constantly making headlines with his upcoming release. After winning the hearts of the audience with Jaat last year, he is now in the discussion once again with his new film Border 2, which refreshes the memories of the old days. Border 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

What is the role of Sunny Deol in Border 2?

Sunny Deol plays the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh. The film is one of the most awaited films of the year. The special thing is that the makers have also presented the famous songs of the old film 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' and 'Jaate Huye Lamhon' in a new way, which gives the audience a full sense of nostalgia.

Border 2 Overseas Review

Today, when Border 2 has been released in theaters, there is also a lot of discussion about its overseas opening. A tweet by a user living in Pakistan and UAE is going viral on the social media platform Twitter. The tweet said that the film definitely lacks story, visuals and emotions, but still it is an entertaining film. According to the user, this film can be seen because of its second part, nostalgia and emotional connection. The tweet read, "A Forceful sequel, which lacked in Visuals, Emotions & Story. but still, it's a good watch entertaining movie because of (Second part, Nostalgia & Ha+e watching) factors". Notably, Border 2 is considered as one of the biggest releases of the year with impactful storyline and characters. The film is receiving a good response among Indian audiences.

A fan from Australia tweeted, "#Border2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2. Watched #Border2 FDFS in Australia. #SunnyDeol in a roaring form is a cinematic delight. He is in a phenomenal role. #VarunDhawan is soul. His role has all shades of emotions. #AhanShetty wins your heart. Dir #AnuragSingh hits ? All time Blockbuster"

#Border2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

Watched #Border2 FDFS in Australia.#SunnyDeol in a roaring form is a cinematic delight. He is in a phenomenal role.#VarunDhawan is soul. His role has all shades of emotions.#AhanShetty wins your heart.

Dir #AnuragSingh hits ?

All time Blockbuster ? pic.twitter.com/EylWLrgv7b — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) January 23, 2026

What did Varun Dhawan say about Border 2?

Varun Dhawan has also shared his feelings about the film. He wrote that Border 2 was a challenging experience for him. This film pushed him to his limits both physically and mentally. Injuries while shooting, changes in personal life and being completely dedicated to his work - all these made him a better person. Varun said he is eagerly waiting for the audience to watch and experience the film. In his words, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to@the craft can't wait for everyone to watch this film. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film".

