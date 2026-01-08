Border 2’s producer Nidhi Dutta SLAMS netizens for criticising Varun Dhawan: ‘Anti nationals…...

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slammed social media influencers for criticising Varun Dhawan in Ghar Kab Aaoge in Border 2. Here is what she said.

Varun Dhawan has been receiving huge flak for his expression in the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2. Many social media users have been mocking him. Amid the huge scrutiny, a user on X said that the actor has been targeted and a paid smear campaign against him has been going viral on social media. After this tweet went viral, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slammed paid content creators and influencers for bringing down Varun Dhawan and called the people ‘anti-nationals’. She also asserted that this is the film for the countrymen and hopes that it reaches many people and shames those who are bringing down the actor.

Border 2 producer slams audience reaction on Varun Dhawan's acting in Ghar Kab Aaoge

An X account name CineHub tweeted, “The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan‼️ Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2…From BODY-SHAMING to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced !! especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film✅ This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what #Border2 is gonna take BUMPER START EVERYWHERE.”

Reacting to Nidhi Dutta, “Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY. This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people.”

Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS

THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY.

This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people https://t.co/PSSfjDZARZ — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) January 8, 2026

How netizens reacted to Nidhi Dutta’s tweet

A user said, “If somebody doesn't like his acting.. he/she becomes ANTI-NATIONALS.” Another wrote, “LOL, at least cast an actor who can act. Your father did a better job than you.” A tweet read, “Totally agree with you maim Border2 is india's फिल्म . It's emotion of our Indian soldier and our nation.” Another wrote, “If someone has been acting shiß since more than a decade. He needs to be called out. Except October, Bhediya.. He has been like that. He looks like the weakest link in border cast. Can’t wait for Inception 2.”

About Border 2

The movie is about young Indian fighters, who are prepared to protect their land from a great threat during 1971 Indo-Pak war. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Sanjiv Chopra in key roles. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The music of the film has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Anu Malik, Sachet–Parampara, and Gurmoh. It was released in theatres on January 23.

