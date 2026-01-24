Border 2 ROARS loud: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar under pressure as Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer sets THIS record

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has completed 50 days of release at the box office and has performed exceptionally well but now with the release of Sunny Deol's Border 2, the films earning has been affected.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has completed 50 days of release at the box office. Staying in theatres for such a long time is a big thing for any film, and Dhurandhar has proved that. The film received a good response from the audience in its first week of release. However, now, due to the recently released Sunny Deol's film Border 2, the earnings of Dhurandhar seem to be affected.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 50

Dhurandhar was strongly established at the box office for more than one and a half months. The film was continuously earning crores of rupees every day, but its pace slowed down a bit after the release of Border 2. According to the early trend report of Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 59 lakh on its 50th day, which is the eighth Friday. This is the first time that the daily collection of the film has fallen below Rs 1 crore. Despite this, the film’s collection in lakhs even after a long time shows the strength of the film. If we talk about the total earnings, Dhurandhar has collected about Rs 831.09 crore so far.

Will Dhurandhar be able to join the Rs 850 crore club?

Now the question is whether Dhurandhar will be able to cross the Rs 850 crore mark or not. The film currently stands at Rs 19 crore. Due to Border 2, the show of Dhurandhar has been reduced in many theaters, which can affect its earnings. Although the number of viewers increases on the weekend, in such a situation, the earnings of the eighth weekend will decide whether the film will be able to join the 850 crore club or not.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar, and the star cast of the film is also very strong. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film was released in theatres on December 9 and has been grabbing the attention of the audience ever since.

