Border 2 runtime: Is Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s film longer than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar?

According to reports, Border 2 is said to feature itself in one of the longest films. Read on to know more.

There was a time when it was believed that films should be short, so that the audience would not get bored. But in recent times, this perception has changed. Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal (2023), with a length of 3 hours and 23 minutes, proved that if the story is strong, the audience also likes to watch long films. Pushpa 2 (2025) had a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and Dhurandhar created history by becoming the biggest Hindi hit of the year with 3 hours and 34 minutes. Now another big film is going to be added to this series.

Is Border 2 longer than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar?

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the length of the upcoming war drama film Border 2 is said to be around 200 minutes. That means the film will be about 3 hours and 20 minutes. However, the makers are yet to finalise the release date. It may change a few minutes after post-production and final editing. As soon as the film gets the censor certificate, its exact duration will be revealed. But, certainly, it is also going to be included in the list of recent long films.

What is the cast of Border 2?

The makers felt that the film needed a longer runtime. Border 2 is a war film, and it needs more time to show the seriousness, emotions, and events of the war in the right way. There are four other actors in the film. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. The length of the film has been increased to show all these characters and their stories properly. The makers say that it was important to give full justice to every character. The makers have also taken care that the film does not burden the audience anywhere. According to reports, the film has plenty of drama, patriotism and mass entertainment moments. Such scenes have been put in that will keep the audience hooked.

Border 2 release date

Border will release in theatres on January 23, 2026, giving it the Republic Day holiday of January 26 and a full four-day long weekend. While 1997's Border was directed by J.P. Dutta, its sequel is being directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

