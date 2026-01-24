Border 2: Sonu Nigam RESPONDS to Javed Akhtar’s remark on...; 'Can't imagine...'

Border 2: Sonu Nigam recently reacted to Javed Akhtar's remark on Sandese Aate Hain from Border 2. Here is what he said in the new video.

Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to Sandese Aate Hain (Ghar Kab Aaoge) in Border 2. As soon as the song was released, it equally received love from the audience like its older version. In a recent post by the singer, he shared a video shedding light upon the reaction of Javed Akhtar, who opposed the recreation of old classics and also supported the Border franchise. Sonu Nigam, who has reignited the emotions of fans one more time with Sandese Aate Hain in Border 2. For the song, he is joined by Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Singh along with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Sonu Nigam on Border 2

In the video, Sonu said, “I went to Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now in 2026, I'm standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years. You gave me so much love, and I'm thankful for that. Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory. I'm sure you'd have high expectations for the film, and ofcourse you must have, since this is a one-of-its-kind franchise. Our producers, director, and actors have made it with a lot of dedication. We even paid attention to its music. The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”

Reacting to Javed Akhtar’s statement, Sonu Nigam added, “Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can't imagine Border without the song. As Javed sir said, we must make new songs. He's our elder, our guru, and he'd be so happy to know that Mitte Ke Bete is the gift from Border 2 to our soldiers and every Indian.”

What did Javed Akhtar said about Sandese Aate Hain song

Javed Akhtar criticised the trend of recreating classical songs. He gave reasons for refusing the new lyrics for Sandese Aate Hain. He revealed that he refused to write songs for Border 2 and called it “intellectual and creative bankruptcy.”

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, released in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

