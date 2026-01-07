Border 2 star Sunny Deol opens up on powerful ending of Border that never..., gets emotional as he explains...

The much anticipated movie Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh will hit the theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day. However, Sunny Deol reveals a now-deleted scene from the original movie Border and how it had an impact on him. Read on.

Border 2 Movie: Sunny Deol is preparing for his next major motion picture, Border 2, a spiritual follow-up to his 1997 blockbuster smash film Border, following the death of his father, Dharmendra. The trailer for Border 2 was released on December 16, which coincided with Vijay Diwas. Meanwhile, actor Sunny Deol once discussed one of Border's most moving sequences openly in a chat with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. He said that the sequence was positioned at the very end of the movie.

What was the Border deleted scene all about?

Talking about the scene, he said “There was a scene that didn’t make it to the final cut. It was a lovely scene.” Sunny's character stood silently by himself in the scene, which took place in a modest temple. Glancing back, he sees a firelight coming from a bunker that was previously destroyed in the movie. He is drawn to it and approaches it, where he sees all of his slain troops sitting around the fire in a haunting yet soothing vision.

TRENDING NOW

Border deleted scene was something that...

Sunny disclosed that what came next was a really emotional monologue. His character assures the soldiers that their sacrifices would always be remembered in the scene by speaking to them as if they were still there. He pledges to look after their families, repair their home's damaged roof, speak to their mothers, and ensure their loved ones are taken care of.

“To me, it’s like they are there,” Sunny said, describing how the scene blurred the line between reality and memory.

Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed as...

When Sunny's character told the slain warriors that they were now in paradise, a place free of conflict and violence, the moment's emotional core came to a climax. Sunny struggled to contain his tears as he relived the memories at this point in the conversation.

Why was the scene deleted from Border 2?

Nevertheless, the sequence was eventually cut during editing despite its emotional impact. Sunny clarified that the choice was made only for practical reasons. The film's duration had grown excessively lengthy, and the producers were left with no option.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more