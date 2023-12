Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and Animal have brought back the Deols in the game. Dharmendra, the ever-green superstar surprised everyone with his performance in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer while Sunny Deol packed a blockbuster punch in Gadar 2. Animal has reinvented Bobby Deol. And now, there's an update for Sunny Deol on his acting front. There have been rumours about Border 2, well, it seems the actor is on board for the sequel.

Sunny Deol to be joined by Ayushmann Khurrana for Border 2?

For many months now, there have been speculations about Border 2 in the making and the cast and crew of Border 2. A couple of months ago, Nidhi Dutta had debunked the casting that has been surfacing online. She posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the movie is indeed in the making but no cast has been finalised. The filmmaker thanked fans for their enthusiasm and said that it had just refuelled their journey. There have been these conjectures about Ayushman being in two minds as well. But it seems, everything has fallen into place. Also Read - URI director Aditya Dhar's next to be on terrorist killings in Pakistan; check other upcoming new movies on Indo-Pak conflict

As per the latest report in ETimes, Sunny Deol will yet again lead the cast for Border 2. The movie will still be based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. An intense and gripping cinematic experience is promised in Border 2. Nidhi Dutta, who takes over from her father JP Dutta, the reigns to the sequel, wants Border 2 to be the biggest war drama movie to be ever made. For the same, she is scripting the movie herself. This time, the movie will include the collaborative efforts from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, which will have a blanket perspective on the 1971 war. "The narrative is expected to interweave personal stories of war heroes and martyrs, adding a human touch to the grand spectacle of warfare," the report states. Also Read - Border 2: Sunny Deol to star with Ayushmann Khurrana in the JP Dutta sequel?

Ayushmann Khurrana is to join Sunny, adding another layer of talent to an ensemble cast that will form a part of Border 2. The rest of the Border 2 cast is yet to be finalised. The report claims that the decision to sign on Ayushmann was made quite early.

No other information about Border 2 is available. The rest of the cast of the movie will be finalised in the upcoming weeks. It will be a mixture of established talents and fresh faces as well. Border 2 will narrate the human stories and pay tribute to the 1971 war as well.