Border 2 is one project all fans of Sunny Deol are super excited about. T-Series and JP Dutta will be producing the reboot of the classic film loaded with patriotism and emotions. While Sunny Deol would return in the movie, the makers also planned to rope in a popular young actor. It seems they were in talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to play the second lead. The backdrop of Border 2 would be the 1971 Indo-Pak War. But both the actors have not signed the contract as yet.

Anurag Singh on board for Border 2

Sources close to the film have told Pinkvilla that Anurag Singh might come on board for the film. Anurag Singh is the man who directed Kesari. The movie made by Dharma Productions made more than Rs 300 crores. He has also made a hard-hitting film like Punjab 1984. He has proved himself as a sensitive filmmaker with an eye for detail. The source said the makers are in advanced talks with him. It seems the producers also approached makers like Sankalp Reddy (Gazi Attack) and Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Now, they are in advanced talks with Anurag Singh.

Big budget plan for Border 2

Anurag Singh has given his nod, and the papers will be signed soon. It seems they are planning to make Border 2, India's biggest war film. The makers plan to rope in some of the best technicians from all over the country. The plot and real-life incidents have been identified. Sunny Deol is negotiating his fee. As we know, the actor has apparently hiked his fee after the success of Gadar 2.

While JP Dutta had made a version along with his team, Anurag Singh will be rewriting the content with his sensibilities. Ayushmann Khurrana heard the old version, and was on board. Now, he will decide after the reads what Singh has written for him.