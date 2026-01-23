Border 2: Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh starrer faces delay? Know if its Box Office collection will be impacted because...

Border 2 Movie News: Border 2 is scheduled to be released today, on January 23. However, a major issue surrounding the film has come up just before its release. Read on to know more.

Sunny Deol's film, Border 2, is scheduled to release in theaters today, January 23, but just before the release, a major issue has come to light related to the film. Distributors and theatre owners across the country are upset that they have yet to receive the digital content copy of the film. Usually, the process is completed before the release, but this time, due to the delay, the early shows are under threat. The biggest concern is being raised, especially about the morning show.

Border 2 faces delay?

Digital delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, have informed theatre owners and regional distributors that there could be further delays in the download process. A senior source from the trade told Film Information that the final content of the film was expected to be available around midnight, but given the current situation, it seems very difficult to have a morning show.

TRENDING NOW

The report also stated that UFO Moviez has formally communicated this delay to the theatre owners through a WhatsApp message. The message says that the download of the film will start at around 6:30 am on January 23, and everyone has been asked to keep their systems on. The message read, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ." After this information, the concern of theaters that had pre-scheduled early morning shows has increased.

Border 2 morning show cancelled?

If the download starts only at 6:30 am, it is not clear whether the theatres will be able to complete the entire process on time. In many places, it takes hours to download and test, in such a situation, there is a possibility of the first show being cancelled or delayed. So far, there has been no official statement from the makers or distributors of the film whether there will be any change in the release plan.

All about Border 2

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more