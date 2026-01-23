Border 2: Sunny Deol honours father in…, leaves fans EMOTIONAL: ‘Dharmendra Ji…’

Border 2: Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to his father, Dharamendra, in a credit scene. Read on to know more.

Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 has finally hit the silver screen on the long Republic Day weekend. As soon as the film was released, it received all the positive responses from the audience. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 film of the same name. The mult-starrer film, featuring Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, has paid a special tribute to late actor Dharmendra. The opening credits of the film have made fans' emotional as it paid tribute to the late icon, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 89.

Sunny Deol paid tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2

As a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Sunny Deol’s name appeared in the credits scene as “Sunny Deol (Dharmendra ji ka beta)”.

#Border2

When Sunny Deol said Dharmendra’s Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border

At the grand launch of the Ghar Kab Aaoge song, which is the remake of the Border 2 song Sandese Aate Hain, Sunny made an emotional statement. Sunny said how his late father, Dharmendra, inspired him. He shared a childhood memory of his father’s 1964 classic Haqeeqat, which paved the way for the original Border.

At the event, Sunny said, “Maine Border ki thi kyunki jab maine apne papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bahut pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bahut chhota tha. Jab main actor bana, tab maine tay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki, aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject par ek film banayenge, jo bohot hi pyaara hai aur aap sab ke dilon mein basa hua hai.”

About Border 2

The film focuses on young Indian fighters, who are prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Sanjiv Chopra in key roles. Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. Border 2 is expected to break several records at the box office. As per reports, the film had earned over Rs 10 crore from its advance booking itself. The numbers are likely to increase over time. The movie might give a tough competition to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

