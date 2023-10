Sunny Deol fans and the industry is keeping a keen watch on how the macho star will follow up on the success of Gadar 2. It looks like he wants the best for himself. And that is great news. Sunny Deol is the perfect mix of machismo, charm and heroism that the masses love. The superb response to Gadar 2 is proof of how much he is loved all over. He has just announced Lahore 1947 based on the successful play of Asghar Wajahat. The movie will go on floors in couple of months. Another movie that he is discussing is Border 2. The first movie came out in 1997, and is one of India's most loved patriotic films. The film will be produced by JP Dutta and his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol confirms being in talks for Border 2, reveals real reason why it was shelved

Ayushmann Khurrana to join cast of Border 2?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks with the makers of Border 2 to join Sunny Deol in the war drama. He will be a parallel lead in the film. Bhushan Kumar plans to join hands with JP Dutta to make a movie on a huge scale. They want to make it India's biggest war film. The team is aware of the kind of hysteria Border 2 will invoke in the masses and classes. The movie is supposed to have same level of excitement as Gadar 2. Also Read - After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to smash box office records with these upcoming new movies

The makers are in talks with Ayushmann Khurrana since some time now. The source told Pinkvilla that the deal now looks like it will be finalised soon. It seems the young star who has done some ground-breaking social comedies is keen to explore varied subjects. Also Read - Border 2 after Gadar 2 success? 'I would announce something special soon,' says Sunny Deol

Border 2 to go on floors from next year

It seems more young actors will be roped in along with Ayushmann Khurrana for this project. As of now, the script is being written. They plan to start filming next year. JP Dutta and the whole team want to relive the glory of Border with a huge war drama.