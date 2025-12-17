Border 2: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer WINS hearts online; fans react '1000 crore loading'

Border 2 will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The film features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Border 2: The much-anticipated teaser for Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer was released on December 16. And the impact of the teaser on its viewers remains indelible. The teaser features Sunny Deol, who can be heard saying, "Tum jahan se bhi ghusne ki koshish karoge, zameen se, aasmaan se, samundar se-saamne ek Hindustani fauji khada paoge". And honestly, that's enough to make the viewers understand that film is high on patriotic fervour! For the unversed, the movie is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Soon, all fans are introduced to characters played by Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty - all committed to fight to protect the country.

How have netizens reacted?

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from netizens. They not only lauded Border 2 for its impeccable plot and performances, but were also quick to term it a “blockbuster in the making.” One netizen posted, “1000CR Loading”. Next post read, “Sunny Deol ke aawaz sher Ki dahaad hai”. Another reaction read , “What a teaser! Goosebumps gauranteed”.

TRENDING NOW

What do stars play?

Sunny Deol is bound to leave a lasting impact on you as he essays the role of an army officer, Varun Dhawan plays the character of an Indian military officer. Ahan Shetty is seen as part of Indian Navy. Diljit Dosanjh, as an Indian Air Force officer, too stands out. Actresses roped in include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and newcomer Medha Rana.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more