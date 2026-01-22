Border 2 fever GRIPS India: Here’s how much tickets for Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film will cost in Delhi, Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai

As the fans hurry to secure their seats, one of the very common questions popping up is regarding the ticket prices at major cities like Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Here is a detailed city-wise report about how much the audience will have to pay.

Border 2 Ticket Prices: The eagerly awaited war drama Border 2 is all set to hit cinemas on January 23, and the thrill among the audience is quite visible. The film has been enjoying considerable talk all over India, particularly in the metropolitan areas, right from the time the advance bookings were opened. The film is attracting audiences from all over the place with its patriotic feeling and high-octane action. Meanwhile, Border 2 has already surpassed Dhurandhar's advance booking collections so far. It will be now interesting to see how the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer does on the opening day.

Now, as the fans hurry to secure their seats, one of the very common questions popping up is regarding the ticket prices at major cities like Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Here is a detailed city-wise report about how much the audience will have to pay.

Border 2 ticket prices in Delhi-NCR

The cost of tickets for Border 2 in Delhi and Noida is quite different according to the cinema chain, seating category, and showtime. For standard 2D shows in the morning or early afternoons on weekdays, the prices are usually around ₹350 to ₹370. But, later in the day, particularly for evening and weekend shows, the prices go up considerably. The premium multiplexes with recliner seats have priced tickets anywhere from ₹1,550 to ₹1,700, where some best locations are even more expensive due to high demand.

How much Border 2 tickets will cost in Mumbai?

In a Mumbai luxury theatre, the most expensive ticket for Border 2 is Rs 2310 for recliner seats. On Friday, when the movie opens, these high-end shows will take place in the evening and at night. These shows are among the most expensive tickets for a Hindi movie in recent memory, with all seats costing more than Rs 2000. Many fans were taken aback by the news, which also increased the excitement around the movie.

Border 2 ticket prices in Kolkata

Ticket prices in Kolkata are quite moderate and do not go overboard like in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Standard 2D screenings are very much available between ₹300 and ₹500, thus making the film accessible to a wider range of people. On the other hand, higher rates have been set for multiplexes with premium and recliner seating, with prices reaching almost ₹1,500, especially for weekend and late-night shows. The audiences are expected to go for the movie at such places as well, mainly because of positive word-of-mouth and the film’s patriotic theme.

About Border 2

JP Dutta's classic 1997 smash Border is followed by Border 2. In addition to Sunny, Diljit, Varun, and Ahan, Sonam Bajwa, Mesdha Rana, Mona Singh, and Patamvir Cheema have significant roles in the movie. The movie, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, opens in theatres on January 23, a few days before Republic Day.

