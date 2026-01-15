Border 2 Trailer review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer brings high octane action, patriotic fervour and powerful dialogues

Border 2 Trailer review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer has power-packed action sequences, patriotic fervour and extremely powerful dialogues. Here is the complete review of the trailer.

Border 2 Trailer review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is set to be released in theatres on January 23. Just a week ahead of release, makers dropped the much-awaited and powerful trailer of the film. It gives a glimpse of fresh war drama, which is full of high-octane action, bravery of soldiers, and brotherhood. The trailer is also power-packed with some dialogues that can etch in the hearts and minds of the audience. One of the strongest among them is when Sunny Deol says ‘Tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yaha Hindustan mein Bakri Eid par bakare kaate jaate hain’. The dialogue gives a sure goosebump.

Sunny Deol’s speech brings emotional quotient to the trailer. Varun Dhawan, who plays a soldier, gives a hard-hitting dialogue, saying, ‘Ghabrana ki toh baat hi nahi hai. Fauji hun wapas toh ana hi hain yah to jeet kar yah phir yaad ban kar, par ana zarur hain.” His another dialogue, “Jab Army, Air Force aur Navy ek saath ho jaye toh hume koi nahi hara sakta,” etched the chord of heart and flaunts the bravery of a soldier. Sunny Deol’s dialogue, “Jaang hatayore se nahi jurarat se jiti jaati hai,” shows the true spirit of an Indian army man.

How did netizens react to the trailer?

One user posted, "Awaaz Lahore tak pahunchni chahiye..' A user wrote, “Sher aage dubra bluckbuster.” A comment read, “Last dialogue is epic “tumhare pakistan me itne log nhi, jitne hamare yha eid par bakre kate jate h, superb @iamsunnydeol paji.” A user commented, “Blockbuster.” Another user wrote, “Sunny paji ki aawaj fir gunj uti Jai hind.” A fan said, “What a Line.. What a Blockbuster #Trailer Outstanding Tumhre Pakistan me itne Log Nahi ..Jitne Hamare Yaha Hindustan me Bakri Eid par Bakare Kaate Jaate Hain..Wow Sunny Paaji Toofani Blockbuster fire #TrailerHindustan Zindabad Border2 Zindabad dekhkar maja Aa Gaya..” Next comment read, “What a trailer.. Tremendous.” Another user commented, “What a energy and patriotic movie and this will blockbuster movie of 2026.” A user mentioned, “Oooooohhhhhhhooooooo kya hi bataye sunny paajiii ki dailog baajiiii.”

About Border 2

The film is based on the 1971 Indo Pakistan war. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Paramvir Cheema in key roles. The movie has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

