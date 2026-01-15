Border 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer promises high-voltage action; netizens react 'Awaaz Lahore tak...'

The makers have finally unveiled the much-anticipated preview of Border 2. Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as they take on the enemies.

Border 2: The wait is over! Yes, the trailer of Border 2 is out, and as expected, it packs patriotism, power and sacrifice. The trailer brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as four fearless heroes who are firm about taking on the enemies to protect their motherland against all odds. The trailer brings to the viewers the four heroes who are firm about protecting their motherland come what may. As expected, it also brings to the viewers an interesting mix of emotions, patriotism, power and sacrifice. The trailer kicks off as they try to take on the enemies and establish their power. The trailer puts the focus on Indian Armed Forces - including Army, Navy and Air Force.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) TRENDING NOW Going by the early preview, the trailer's duration stands at over three minutes. Varun Dhawan shows no qualms in combating the enemies and leads the charge on the ground. Diljit Dosanjh plays the officer responsible for aerial battle. The parts that feature Diljit show how the Air Force officers fight during the fierce battle. Ahan Shetty plays the naval officer with perfection and is responsible fighting the battle at sea. And Sunny Deol ensures the ground operations are carried out flawlessly, even as he interacts with the Air Force and the Navy. Going by the reactions that have been pouring in on social media, netizens are impressed with hard-hitting dialogues and flawless sequences. Sunny's "Hai jurratt..." is enough to understand what the film offers.

How have fans reacted to Border 2 trailer?

Social media has been flooded with reactions the moment the trailer was unveiled. A user posted, “Sher aage dubra bluckbuster.” Next comment read, “Last dialogue is epic “tumhare pakistan me itne log nhi, jitne hamare yha eid par bakre kate jate h, superb @iamsunnydeol paji.” Another netizen commented, “Blockbuster.” Next few comments read, “Sunny paji ki aawaj fir gunj uti Jai hind", “What a Line.. What a Blockbuster #Trailer Outstanding Tumhre Pakistan me itne Log Nahi ..Jitne Hamare Yaha Hindustan me Bakri Eid par Bakare Kaate Jaate Hain..Wow Sunny Paaji Toofani Blockbuster fire #TrailerHindustan Zindabad Border2 Zindabad dekhkar maja Aa Gaya..”, “What a trailer.. Tremendous", “What a energy and patriotic movie and this will blockbuster movie of 2026" and “Oooooohhhhhhhooooooo kya hi bataye sunny paajiii ki dailog baajiiii.”

What is Border 2 story based on?

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It is the spiritual sequel to the iconic original Border. A particular sequence in the teaser - which was released last month - featured Sunny Deol as he urged his soldiers to shout so loudly that the roar can also be heard in Lahore. Director Anurag had earlier revealed the story behind it. He had said in an interview they were shooting in Leh when they met an instructor at the Army cadet camp who was making the soldiers fall in line. Since the instructor felt they were not energetic enough, he said, 'Aawaz kyun nahi nikal rahi hai tumhari? Yeh awaz kidhar tak jani chahiye?' About 100 soldiers shouted, 'Lahore tak'." That's how the moment grabbed team's attention and they understood its cinematic power and impact.

