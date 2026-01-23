ENG हिन्दी
Border 2 X Review: Why should you watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit starrer? Top 5 tweets that explain the buzz

Border 2 Movie Review: The much awaited movie Border 2 released on theatres on January 23. As soon as the film was released on theatres, the audience immediately shared their first thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 23, 2026 12:13 PM IST

Border 2 X Review: Border 2 made its theatrical debut today, on January 23, after people waited months to see this film, which continues one of Hindi cinema's most famous military narratives. The film marks the return of Sunny Deol to the battlefield, this time joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The social media platforms started to display first-day audience reactions when fans began entering the first show of the day, which created an excited yet unsure reaction.

Anurag Singh, who directed Border 2, which serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. The original film established a standard for patriotic films, while the new version attempts to exceed that benchmark through its expanded cast, louder fight scenes and modern storytelling of military combat.

Border 2 twitter review

As soon as the film was released on threatres, the audience immediately shared their first thoughts on X, formerly Twitter. One user who rated the film two stars found that the film failed to achieve its patriotic and powerful objectives, which existed as its main goals. The user stated that some battle sequences achieved success, yet the emotional moments appeared artificial at some points, while he added that the screenplay presented its story in slow motion during specific sections. The tweet showed that nostalgia took responsibility for carrying out most of the work.

Conversely, another viewer gave Border 2 a high rating and referred to it as a "cinematic triumph." The user praised the film's intensity, saying that Sunny Deol's performance was a key high point and that the story honored the valor of Indian soldiers.

Regarding the nationalistic tone of the movie, a number of responses expressed similar opinions. One tweet urged viewers to see Border 2 in theatres, describing the movie as a potent and emotionally gripping event that fosters pride and respect for the military services. Another user described the movie as loud and blatantly nationalistic, noting that although the climax can bring divided opinions, it is meant to be seen on a large screen, particularly around Republic Day.

Another observer commended the film for recreating the spirit of mass patriotic filmmaking, describing it as an emotionally charged combat experience best savored in crowded halls. A separate tweet praised Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty for their performances, as well as Anurag Singh's direction.

