Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer WINS hearts, crosses Rs…; BEATS Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s…

Border 2 collected Rs 224.25 crore net in the first week. This included a huge collection of Rs 59 crore on Republic Day alone. Sunny Deol's film is making waves with his worldwide earnings.

Border 2 is doing great business at the box office. The Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan war drama has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in just 13 days of its release. Released on January 23, 2026, the film received tremendous love from the audience, especially on the Republic Day weekend. The strong opening and patriotic atmosphere have kept the film firmly in place for the second week, although it seems to be slowing down a bit now.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

In India, Border 2 collected Rs 224.25 crore nett in the first week. This included a huge collection of Rs 59 crore on Republic Day alone. In the second weekend, the film's collections saw a jump again, but then the collections started to fall on weekdays. On Wednesday, the film collected just Rs 4 crore, the lowest single-day collection ever. Despite this, the total net of the film in India has reached Rs 290.75 crore, while the gross collection is said to be around Rs 347.50 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Talking about the overseas markets, Border 2 had a good start on the first weekend, but after that, the pace of earnings there also stopped. The second weekend saw a slight recovery, but after that, the film's earnings again slowed down. In 13 days, the film has earned around $5.8 million from the overseas market. The film has collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The makers claim that the film has earned a total of Rs 411 crore worldwide in 13 days.

Border 2 makes new records

With its entry into the 400 crore club, Border 2 has now become the 43rd Indian film to do so. During this time, it has broken the records of many big and superhit films. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 (Rs 392 crore), Salman Khan's Kick (Rs 390 crore), and Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express (Rs 393 crore). Not only this, but it has also surpassed the total collection of Aamir Khan's all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots (Rs 400 crore).

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in important roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more