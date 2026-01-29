Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama becomes BIGGEST film of 2026, earns Rs…; BEATS…

After an overwhelming response during Republic Day weekend, Border 2 saw a decline in its earnings during weekdays. Let's take a look.

Border 2 had a good start at the box office after its release. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience on the occasion of Republic Day, but on the first Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, its earnings saw a slight decline. In India, the film has so far earned a total of Rs 216.79 crore, while the worldwide collection has reached Rs 270.7 crore. Despite this, Border 2 is being counted among the big and successful films of this year.

Border 2 box office day-wise collection

On Day 5, the film collected around Rs 20 crore in India. On this day, the total occupancy of the film in Hindi language was recorded at 24.82 percent. After the end of the holidays, a decrease in the number of spectators is considered normal. On the sixth day, the film's earnings decreased further and on this day, Border 2 earned about Rs 13 crore.

Border 2 box office day 7

On the sixth day, the total occupancy of the Hindi version was 16.78 per cent. The occupancy was 7.52 per cent in morning shows, 17.27 per cent in afternoon shows, 19.82 per cent in evening shows and 22.50 per cent in night shows. The start of the seventh day was also slow and by 12 o'clock in the morning, the film earned about Rs 0.73 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Globally, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 270 crore mark. The film has become one of the biggest Republic Day openers of all time. It is also the second-highest opening weekend of Sunny Deol's career. The film's patriotic and war-based story has been liked by the audience, due to which the film got a big benefit in the initial days.

Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film, has also made a big revelation about Border 3. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that Border 3 will definitely be made, but at the right time. In his words: “We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his (Anurag Singh) company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course.”

