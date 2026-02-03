Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama maintains STRONG hold, mints…; inches closer to…

Border 2 showed consistent growth in its first four days, especially benefiting from the long Republic Day weekend, now it seems to be slowing down.

Sunny Deol's war drama film Border 2 initially performed well at the box office, but its momentum now seems to be slowing down. The film showed consistent growth in its first four days, especially benefiting from the long Republic Day weekend. However, as soon as the weekend ended, the film's earnings saw a decline. On its second Monday, the 11th day of its release, Border 2 earned Rs 5.75 crore in India, which is considered its lowest single-day collection so far.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

After the 11th day's earnings, Border 2's total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 301.89 crore. Globally, the film has earned Rs 380.75 crore so far. While these figures are still considered strong, trade experts say that the film's pace is no longer what it used to be. The initial enthusiasm seen in the first few days has clearly diminished.

Border 2 theatre occupancy

Regarding theatre occupancy, Border 2 had a total occupancy of 11.31 percent on its 11th day. Morning shows saw only 5.67 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 11.94 percent and evening shows recorded 13.40 percent occupancy. Night shows saw the highest occupancy at 14.22 percent. In Mumbai, the film ran in 610 shows with an average occupancy of 11.67 percent. Delhi NCR saw 1,205 shows with 12.33 percent occupancy. These figures clearly indicate a decline in the number of viewers in theaters.

Border 2 special offer

Seeing the declining earnings, the makers have taken a special step to attract audiences back to the theaters. Production house T-Series announced on Monday that Border 2 tickets would be available for only Rs 149 on Tuesday. A statement released by the makers said, “Some stories deserve to be experienced in theatres. Some stories deserve to be honoured and remembered! ?? This Tuesday, watch #Border2 starting at only ₹149. Book your tickets now!” This offer is expected to give a slight boost to the film's earnings.

All about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Ananya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border and is based on a patriotic and war theme.

