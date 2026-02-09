Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama mints Rs…; global earning inches closer to…

Border 2 is doing a good business in the box office. The movie has earned a total of Rs 341.47 crore in India so far after its release. Read on to know more.

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is doing well at the box office. By the 17th day of its release, the film had earned a total of Rs 341.47 crore in India. In the third weekend, the film's collection saw a rise again, giving hope to the trade. After a great start in the first week, the pace of the film slowed down a bit, but in the third week, the interest of the audience seemed to increase again.

Border 2 box office collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Border 2 collected Rs 3.12 crore on Friday, Rs 6.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.45 crore on Sunday. In the third weekend, the film collected Rs 17.58 crore. The special thing is that on Saturday and Sunday, there was a steady increase in the collection, which is considered a positive sign for any film.

Border 2 theatre occupancy

Talking about the occupancy, the total Hindi occupancy of the film on Sunday was 21.15 percent. While the occupancy in the morning shows was 9.12 percent, it increased to 30.36 percent in the afternoon and 30.09 percent in the evening shows. The night shows recorded an occupancy of 15.02 percent with a slight dip. The film is still getting an overwhelming response in single screens and small towns.

Will Border 2 cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India?

However, after the Republic Day weekend, the film's earnings on weekdays saw a bigger drop than expected. The same trend continued in the second weekend as well, making it difficult to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the film's pace has been slightly limited due to the continuously falling weekday collections, but the support of the mass audience still remains.

Border 2 worldwide collection

Talking about the worldwide collection, Border 2 has done a gross business of about Rs 458.16 crore so far. The film is doing well in countries like Australia, Canada and the UK, while overseas collections have been strong despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. Overall, Border 2 seems to be turning out to be another big hit in Sunny Deol's career.

