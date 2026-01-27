Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama SMASHES records, crosses Rs…; OUTSHINES lifetime collection of…

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. The film is making waves with its impressive box office collection.

Border 2 is doing great at the box office. The war drama, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide in just four days of its release. The Republic Day weekend was a big gain for the film and saw a huge jump in collections. According to the report by Sacnilk, Border 2 had earned about Rs 30 crore net on the first day.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

After this, the film's earnings continued to increase in the next three days. The film collected Rs 59 crore on the fourth day of its release. In four days, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 177 crore, while the gross collection was around Rs 212.5 crore.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

If we talk about the worldwide collection, the film has also done well in the international market. The film's overseas earnings are estimated to be around $4.3 million. With this, the total global collection of Border 2 has crossed Rs 251 crore. It has thus become one of the recent few Hindi films to join the 250 crore club.

Border 2 beats Sikander and Raid 2

Border 2 has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's film Sikandar and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. While Sikander earned around Rs 184 crore and Raid 2 earned Rs 243 crore, Border 2 has surpassed them both. The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. The film shows patriotism, passion, and emotion in a big way, which is getting a lot of love from the audience.

