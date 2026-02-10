Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama witnesses MASSIVE drop, earns Rs…; still OUTSHINES…

Border 2 started its box office run with impressive earnings leaving behind blockbuster film Dhurandhar. However, after two weeks, the earning of the film drastically fell. Read on to know more.

The makers and the audience had huge expectations from the film Border 2 at the box office. The film collected Rs 30 crore on the first day of its release. After this, the weekend's earnings increased even faster. It collected Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday, Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday, and around Rs 59 crore on the first Monday, which is Republic Day. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within the first week of its release. By the end of the first week, Border 2 earned around Rs. 224.25 crore, making it clear that the film could prove to be a blockbuster.

Border 2 box office collection day 18

However, after the first week, the pace of the film started slowing down. The second and third week saw a steady decline in the number of viewers. On the 18th day, that is, the third Monday, the film's earnings fell drastically, and it could earn only Rs 1.85 crore. According to reports, the film's earnings fell by around 74 per cent on this day. While the film had collected Rs 7.25 crore on its third Sunday.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

Border 2 was being compared to Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar at the time of release, but after 18 days, there was a big difference in the figures of both films. Dhurandhar collected around Rs 16.5 crore on its 18th day and its total collection reached Rs 365 crore. At the same time, Border 2 fell behind by about Rs 24 crore at the same stage this time.

Border 2 records

Despite this, Border 2 holds some important records. The film has become the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol's career. It also became the highest-grossing film of all time for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, the film didn't get any major competition till March, yet it couldn't run a long and strong box office run like Dhurandhar.

Border 2 beats Saiyaara

According to a report by Koimoi, Border 2 has generated total net earnings of Rs 341.47 crore. The film achieved this milestone by outperforming Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which managed to earn Rs 337.69 crore net.

