Border 2’s Ishika Gagneja SLAMS negative PR against THIS actor, says ‘Heartbreaking…’

Border 2 actress Ishika Gagneja reacted to negative PR against Varun Dhawan. Here is what she said about the online trolling.

Varun Dhawan recently found himself at the centre of massive trolling ever since the Border 2 song, ghar kab aaoge was released. His acting became the talk of the town. Netizens claimed that he was a ‘misfit’ for the role in Border 2. Dhawan’s acting was also compared with that of Border 2 actors. Some Dhawan fans alleged that a campaign was part of a paid negative PR campaign. Several content creators claimed that they were asked to post critical reels and videos against the actor. Ahead of the release, actress Ishika Gagneja called the hate ‘heartbreaking’ and completely unfair.

Ishika Gagneja on Varun Dhawan being trolled for his role in Border 2

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ishika Gagneja said, “It was very heartbreaking when I saw it. To create such negativity and such hate towards someone just felt very wrong. I saw videos where people were talking about his smile. I mean, a smile is a beautiful thing, and to make fun of someone’s smile felt extremely wrong. Why would someone want to shame someone for the way they smile? All of us smile in the most beautiful ways. As actors, what people bring are their human emotions, and that doesn’t mean they have to change the way they feel those emotions. It was very heartbreaking.”

TRENDING NOW

"Only snippets of the film have been released so far. The full picture only comes after audiences watch the film and give feedback, which is constructive and very important. But judging someone just on snippets, without knowing the character’s backstory or what led to that moment, feels unfair. People are creating hate just for views and likes. He’s playing a PVC of the country, and it just feels sad. I felt really sad seeing all of this, and I hope that when people watch the film, they realise he has done an amazing job," she added.

Ishika also said that Varun was a misfit for Border 2. The actress said, “No, not at all. From the very first time we shot together, he worked really hard - I saw it myself. He used to discuss scenes with Abhijat sir, asking how we should do certain things, how we should take a scene. He would also talk to me about how we could make a scene better. He was completely there, fully in character, and had worked very hard for it. It wasn’t like he was sitting there in a star’s capacity, thinking it was just another film. He was genuinely working for the film. I never felt he was a misfit. I felt he played the part amazingly well, and I hope that when people watch the film, they’ll realise he’s actually very good in it.”

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema and Anya Singh in key roles. It has been directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 is slated to be released in theatres on January 23.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more