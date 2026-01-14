Border's brief star: How Jaate Hue Lamhon actress Sharbani Mukherjee left a LASTING mark among audience and where is she now?

Interestingly, Jaate Hue Lamhon star Sharbani is the cousin of famous Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji and is often seen with them on family occasions. But where is she now?

Border 2 will be released nationwide on January 23, 2026, and before its release, the discussions surrounding the classic original Border have gained extra support. Not long ago, Vishal Mishra's new rendition of the song “Aye Jaate Hue Lamho” was released for Border 2. The track has Ahan Shetty, the son of Sunil Shetty, acting with Anya Singh. It is quite remarkable that the very same song was initially filmed with Sunil Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee in J.P. Dutta's classic movie Border, which is still regarded as one of the most unforgettable war films of the 90s. Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border was the largest grosser of 1997 and an eternal part of Indian cinema history.

Border's powerful cast

Among the actors and actresses performing in the film, the strongest ones were Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, and Tabu. Character by Sharbani Mukherjee, however, made such an impact that it could easily be considered the best of the movie even though she appeared only for a brief time—she played Sunil Shetty’s wife and did it with pure simplicity and elegance.

Who is Sharbani Mukherjee?

Sharbani Mukherjee, who was a newcomer to Bollywood and made her debut with Border, became very popular owing to the film’s famous song “Aye Jaate Hue Lamhon Zara Thehro.” Still, she was unable to secure a lasting presence in the industry even though her character was a hit. Her career was not that successful because of the short character and the limited opportunities that came her way; she wasn't able to star in blockbuster movies again.

Interestingly, Sharbani is the cousin of famous Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji and is often seen with them on family occasions.

Where is Sharbani Mukherjee now?

Eventually, Sharbani had to face the fact that her Bollywood career was going to be limited and so she went to Malayalam cinema, and that was the place where she got considerable success. She got featured in a number of advertisements.

Not only that, but Sharbani Mukherjee also won accolades for her role as a deaf and mute girl in the music video for "Ghar Aaja Sonia," a popular song by Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor. The video was very successful among the viewers.

