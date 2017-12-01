Box office round up November: Thor:Ragnarok, Justice League shine while Ittefaq and Tumhari Sulu keep the flame alive for Bollywood

November, as we had predicted before, was a dull month. Not that big numbers were expected of any of the movies that released. Fortunately, there were interesting releases which made sure footfalls were stronger at the theatre, although it hardly made any difference. It's however Hollywood films which managed to take advantage of Bollywood's slow show at the box office. Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League reaped tremendous profits thanks to the lull that had set in at the box office. Although films like Ittefaq, Tumhari Sulu managed to mint money, it were the superhero flicks which made the most money. Here's how the month didn't add much to Bollywood's treasury... Also Read - Chehre trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer looks like a nail-biting thriller in the mould of Ittefaq and Dhund

Hollywood is definitely the winner this month. It started with Thor: Ragnarok which crushed Ittefaq at the box office. It was one of the most anticipated movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and deserved to win all the accolades. The opening weekend collection of Rs 27.66 crore said it all. Ittefaq could manage only over Rs 16 crore in the same time. Much has to do with the more screen count in its favour as well but the way people thronged the theatres for the superhero movie proves India will always prefer them over others. In fact, at present it is the highest grossing Hollywood film of this year, beating Spiderman: Homecoming. Need we say more?

Justice League, too, got its fair share of money at the box office although everyone is still debating whether or not to call it a success. In India, it got the attention it was seeking.

But it will be harsh to say that Hindi films didn't make the cut. Despite the fact that a biggie was missing at the theatres, Ittefaq and Tumhari Sulu made money. The latter even won many hearts. So the films, which were expected to do brisk business at the box office, stayed true to the promise.

Losers of the month

Well, the losers of the month were the obvious ones. The likes of Julie 2, Aksar 2 fit this bill perfectly. The lesser said about them is better!

November trends

There aren't any path-breaking trends that were observed this month. Hollywood still managed to crush Bollywood. That's about it. Bollywood seriously needs to buck up or we might just become an example like China where the Hollywood imports leave the local products away.

Star Performers

That's easy. Akshaye Khanna and Vidya Balan walked away with all the accolades this month. Khanna's comeback was lauded by one and all. It's a pity that we see so less of him. Vidya being Vidya, gave another career defining performance at the box office. This will erase any memory you had of Begum Jaan, which released earlier this year.

Looking Ahead

There's only one film that everyone has their eyes set on - Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan promises to close this disastrous year on a winning note this Christmas and we can't wait for that to happen. 2017 has been a really disappointing year with only Baahubali 2 making the maximum money and that's not even a Hindi film! But that's not the only film we are looking forward to. There's also Fukrey Returns we have our bets placed on.