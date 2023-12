With Salaar Vs Dunki setting cinema theatres on fire in the last week of December, fan wars too reached a zenith. As Bollywood revived its fortunes in 2023, we have seen some nasty online battles between fans of superstars. There is also the Bollywood Vs South Indian films war online. There has been a lot of talk about the footfalls of Salaar. Prabhas' film with Prashanth Neel is loaded with adrenaline, elevated action scenes and machismo. The reviews from critics have been mixed. In the middle of all this, posts on Salaar ticketing scam has flooded social media. Here is a detailed look... Also Read - After Shruti Haasan's clarification, Orry reveals why he addressed Salaar actress' BF Santanu Hazarika as her husband

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores plus. This is what has been reported by some sections of the media. Fans of rival films said that the production house had removed images of official worldwide collections after such posts came on social media. The year 2023 has seen an obsession with box office numbers, which has surprised many all over. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire ticket prices slashed: Prabhas film all set to create box office storm

Film #Salaar is full of Darkness maybe they are keeping a show for ghosts or dead bodies in a closed cinema hall who knows? We should Thank Prashant Neel ❤️

So much caring director of Nation ??https://t.co/ML1blI56MG pic.twitter.com/5VNvNwm0h0 — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) December 27, 2023

SHAME SHAME#SalaarBoxOfficeScam telecast on National TV ☹️ Prabhas is an embarrassment to Our Industry ? SCAMMER SALAAR CRUSHED

GOD OF SCAMS SALAAR

DUNKI TOPS SALAAR FLOPS#DunkiTopsSalaarFlops pic.twitter.com/E81Nkqw22r — Trends Allu Arjun ?️?️ (@rounakdaa008) December 27, 2023

#SALAAR CORPORATE BOOKING SCAM EXPOSED BY SRK FANS!! BookMyShow showed all morning shows housefull but in reality malls were closed during showtime. SCAMMER SALAAR CRUSHED

pic.twitter.com/04FBQfewUl — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) December 27, 2023

Even youtubers are covering this issue #SalaarScam#Salaar sees a jump of 500% advance that too on a working day which is makes us question if all the collection is fake This fake collections thing happened with Sahoo, RadheShyam and Adipurush too Shame on #PRabhas #Dunki pic.twitter.com/ydzftLQagU — d ₳₳ n k i ? ? (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) December 27, 2023

Every1 is talking abt the morning shows,but the bigger scam is late night shows. All evening shows r empty,all of a sudden late night shows r HF!! Tht too on a working day! 420/- seats empty,450/- front seats full! More occupancy on Tue n8 than Xmas day!! SCAMMER SALAAR CRUSHED pic.twitter.com/kbeihsJKXK — Observism (@MahirAkhtar) December 27, 2023

Salaar overseas collection

Salaar has made a lot of money in the foreign markets of US and Canada. Prabhas has a huge fan base there. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas film fails to defeat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the global BO