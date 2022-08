The release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra is fast approaching. Given the recent Boycott Bollywood trend, there is a lot of tension around the box office collection of the film. Before its release, the film has fallen into controversy due to Alia Bhatt's remark. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt had spoken about nepotism, trolling and more and stated that 'If you don't like me, don't watch me'. This led to massive social media trolling and its effects are being witnessed on Brahmastra. Once again, Boycott Brahmastra is trending on social media. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Liger crashes at the box office, Jr NTR roped in for Brahmastra and more

received negative publicity

On Twitter, many are calling for the Boycott of the film starring and that is directed by . The trend comes after Alia Bhatt's fans tried to do some damage control by trending We Love Alia Bhatt on Twitter. It appears that two contrasting opinions are clashing on Twitter over Alia Bhatt and Brahmastra and it is all over entertainment news. Check out a few tweets below:

British citizen Alia Bhatt comes from a family of anti Hindu and anti India people Father is openly anti Hindu. He claimed that 26/11 was a RSS conspiracy While brother Rahul Bhatt was involved with David Headly for 26/11#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/s1M0U3d2j1 — RAM BHAKT (@Rajnees15502016) August 27, 2022

Let's #boycottbrahmastramovie #BoycottBrahmastra , fans this is the time to show your Support for our beloved North Indian Friends https://t.co/hjN4IZGMXn — Pavan RC (@Pavannag561) August 27, 2022

They are glorifying British soldiers as kind hearted and indian soldiers as arrogant in #RanbirKapoor starring movie #Shamshera. God know how they gona do with #Brahmastra now. So better to #BoycottBrahmastra. #AliaBhatt #KaranJohar #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/ey7mEGCQwK — Cloud!! (@CrazyEnemyy) August 27, 2022

Here's what people in favour of Alia Bhatt are tweeting:

Alia Bhatt's acting in and as gangubai kathiawadi will be taught in history books WE LOVE ALIA BHATT pic.twitter.com/rkS39z6RET — usfa (@surkhrooh_) August 27, 2022

In last Two years she received So much hate on social media . It was so painful for all of us but she changed it into love with her hard work and her passion for the cinemas. She won hearts by hitting 100 cr in span of 13 days. She proved she is here to shine WE LOVE ALIA BHATT pic.twitter.com/qZZ9wjPnn6 — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) August 27, 2022

School girl to mafia queen

mad crazy growth WE LOVE ALIA BHATT pic.twitter.com/AdfhTQAUc4 — usfa (@surkhrooh_) August 27, 2022

Brahmastra hits the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all charged up to promote the film.