Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha that is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump is going to release soon. It was after the launch of its trailer that netizens started a negative campaign against the film by calling for its boycott. As the promotions are on, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared their views on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. While Aamir Khan said 'please watch my film', Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about cancel culture. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is NOT happy with the constant conversation around her past with ex husband Naga Chaitanya?

Entertainment News: 's statement goes viral

In an interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that one must learn to 'ignore things' as everyone now wants to give an opinion thanks to social media. Her statement to India Today read, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously." This has once again not gone down well with the netizens who are stating that they will ignore Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan's attitude is once again being quizzed. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi or Udaariyaan's Jasmine — Which TV vamp is more vicious? Vote Now

I'll not watch Laal Singh Chaddha for three reasons 1. Aamir Khan

2. Kareena Kapoor's arrogance

3. I've watched Forrest Gump — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) August 1, 2022

Second wife of Saif Ali Khan, mother of Taimur & Jehangir and Pinnacle of Nepotism #KareenaKapoorKhan said it is best to ignore #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/hN1CJ7B5Fa — Arun Pudur ?? (@arunpudur) August 1, 2022

In the current times, Aamir KHAN and Kareena Kapoor KHAN - the names themselves are just enough to boycott their film, let alone what they have said.#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodForever — Alpaca Girl?? (@Alpakanyaa) August 1, 2022

Aapki yeh waali movie to super floppy hogi. iska main reason #KareenaKapoorKhan ka ahankar hai. Kyonki No one can force the audience to watch her movie. So #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha — पुराना आपिया (@Ajay26229173) August 2, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha cast

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11, 2022. Apart from , the star cast also includes and . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan react on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend; Mallika Sherawat exposes Bollywood and more