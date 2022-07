Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for the past few weeks. While the trailer and the songs have received a good response, it looks like netizens aren’t happy with Aamir and Kareena. When the trailer of the film was released in May this year, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on social media, and now, today once again the netizens are trending it. They are targeting the actors due to their past statements. Also Read - Global music superstar Shakira seeks prison sentence of 8 years – here's why [Watch Video]

The entertainment news is nowadays incomplete without an update about Laal Singh Chaddha. From songs to posters, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a great pre-release buzz. But, due to some people on social media, there’s also negative publicity surrounding the film. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon's Swiss vlog is OUT; desi ARMY notice a girl's voice in Hindi in the background

From ’s statement about nepotism to 's meeting with Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan; netizens are upset with the actors due to many reasons. A netizen tweeted, “Never forget what Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stand for. Never forgive these scumbags Make sure #LalSinghChaddha Is a massive flop.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades and more hot B-Town couples who broke stereotypes

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 11th August 2022.