The trailer of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will be out today. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. Just ahead of the trailer release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter. Trolls are bringing up his old 'India is intolerant' controversy and other things. Wrote a user, "Aamir Khan Said "India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India" #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha." Another comment read, "#AamirKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan starter #LaalSinghChaddha took 14 years to COPY Hollywood movie Forrest Gump STOP FUNDING FOR MADARSACHAP BOLLYWOOD #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha." Have a look at some of the reactions below:
The film's release has been delayed a number of times. An adaptation of Forrest Gump, it is now slated to release on August, 11 2022.
