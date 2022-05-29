The trailer of ’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be out today. Also starring , the film is directed by Advait Chandan. Just ahead of the trailer release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter. Trolls are bringing up his old ‘India is intolerant’ controversy and other things. Wrote a user, “Aamir Khan Said "India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India" #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.” Another comment read, “#AamirKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan starter #LaalSinghChaddha took 14 years to COPY Hollywood movie STOP FUNDING FOR MADARSACHAP BOLLYWOOD #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's selfie from Karan Johar's bash and more FAKE photos of Bollywood stars that went viral [View Here]

Aamir Khan Said "India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India"#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha No Cleanchit Option In SSRCase pic.twitter.com/nnQOpw0EMo — ANGRY BOT ? ? ? ? ? (@United__4SSR) May 29, 2022

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha#BoycottBollywood If you don't like us, then don't watch us. Remember these words right ? That Lady also supported R C. As per the records, you are part of the list. ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hZO5PTc2gS — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) May 29, 2022

Very well said Stop wasting money on Bollywood movies Boycott Bollywood BWood Glamourising Vulgarity

Evocative Memories of Sushant #BoycottBollywood#BoycottBachchhanPaandey#BoycottKapilSharma #BoycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/r0wQRDafns — ANGRY BOT ? ? ? ? ? (@United__4SSR) March 13, 2022

#AamirKhan meet Turkish First Lady even when Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan Turkey has been funding anti-India activities & openly backing Pakistan on Kashmir Khans are the biggest imposters & hypocrites.

Bollywood is weed#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/3un04iLwZV — Sandeep Kukreti (@Sandeep82057119) May 29, 2022

Bollywood Dumbos needs to treat all religions Equally #BoycottBollywood I am going to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha will you ? No Cleanchit Option In SSRCase pic.twitter.com/Ij0wqK5ok8 — ANGRY BOT ? ? ? ? ? (@United__4SSR) May 29, 2022

The film's release has been delayed a number of times. An adaptation of Forrest Gump, it is now slated to release on August, 11 2022.