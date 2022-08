Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his third release of 2022 in the theatres, Raksha Bandhan. The movie will be looking to cash in on the extended 5-day weekend, including holidays for both the eponymous Raksha Bandhan festival and Independence Day. There's Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha standing in front as competition, but with the 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend spreading like wildfire, Akshay Kumar would've imagined a free, uninterrupted run for Raksha Bandhan, where the merit of the film would do the talking. However, out of the blue, a 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' trend emerged. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer set for slower start than Laal Singh Chaddha but may track better than Aamir Khan film

Is Aamir Khan behind 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' trend?

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that given the timing of the 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' trend and how it emerged about a week after the 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend and how it came to light after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was growing at an alarming rate, there's a distinct possibility that and his team are behind #BoycottRakshaBandhan as a mean to try and counter the odds that were being stacked against Laal Singh Chaddha.

No other explanation behind outcry against Raksha Bandhan

Our source further opines that something smells a bit too fishy and too convenient that Raksha Bandhan's writer, Kanika Dhillon's -almost-a-decade-old tweets were dug up from the trenches out of the blue, and feels there's no reason for the public to suddenly turning against the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. especially with the bleeding-patriotic heart image that Akshay has.