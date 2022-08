Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 9th September 2022, and the trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz. Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy and the first part took five years to be made. Now, even before part one releases, there have been multiple reports about the casting of the sequel, and a recent report states that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might join the cast of the franchise in Brahmasta 2. Also Read - Brahmastra BIG LEAK! Mouni Roy not the lead villain in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer? Major story details out

After the trailer of the movie was released, there were reports that Deepika will be seen as Jal Devi in the movie. Fans of the actress also claimed that a glimpse of a lady walking in the middle of the water is Deepika.

But now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, not just Deepika, but even Ranveer might be seen in the film. A source told the portal that it will be a casting coup if that happens, but the makers have to give all four actors integral parts. Ranbir and Alia will be seen in the sequel as well, and they have two parallel stories. The source further added that just like Marvel movies, at the end f every film there will be cameos that will be interlinked in further movies.

If this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch , , , and in a film together. While Ranveer and Deepika have already given blockbusters together in the past, it will be interesting to see what response Ranbir and Alia’s first-time pairing in will get.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child together. The couple got married in April this year.