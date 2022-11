There have been a lot of speculations about who will play the role of Dev in and starrer 2. Several big names such as and have come to the fore but nothing is official yet. It was also reported that KGF star Yash was being considered for the role. Director has now expressed his views on Yash playing Dev in Brahmastra 2.

In his recent interview, when Ayan was asked about the same, he told India Today, "I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking." He also addressed the rumours of Ranveer playing Dev in the film. "There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour and other rumors about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev’s story is that it will come at the right time.” Earlier, had rubbished the rumours of Yash being considered for the film.

According to the reports, Hrithik is one of the top contenders to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, it is being said that Hrithik might opt out of the film since he has in the making. It was reported that if Hrithik walks out, Ranveer might want to step into the shoes of Dev.

Brahmastra part one became a stellar hit in the post-pandemic era. The movie managed to collect over Rs 400 crore worldwide. 's cameo as Mohan Bhargav was deeply appreciated by the fans as they got to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years.

The movie, however, had received mixed response from the audience and critics alike. While viewers found Ranbir and Alia's performance shaky, they also criticised the sloppy dialogues and confusing storyline of the film.