Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. While the actor's fans are happy to see him in the new movie, the craze and love for Brahmastra is quite high. Fans want to see the next part of the touted trilogy soonest. And after Ranbir Kapoor, now the director Ayan Mukerji is being quizzed about the same. Apart from the release date of Brahasmtra 2, fans are also excited about the cast given the ending of Brahmastra. Ayan has answered a few queries in his latest interview.

Ayan Mukerji opens up on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra 2 cast, release date

Ever since the release of Brahmastra, the sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has been in the news. And while it's been more than six months, the buzz around Brahmastra 2 is not dying down. And it's not gonna go down anytime soon. Ayan Mukerji has now opened up on the cast deets and also the release date. Since the release of the first part, fans have been theorizing about who could play Dev's character in the sequel. Names such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and KGF star Yash have surfaced. In an interview with News18, Ayan answered the question. He has no definite answer to the same. "We'll have to wait," Ayan says.

Ayan Mukerji opens up on the release date of Brahmastra 2

As y'all know, Brahmastra has been in the making for about a decade. And while the movie did bear the fruit of their hard work and dedication, fans are now eagerly looking forward to the sequel of Brahmastra. Entertainment News has been full of rumours around Brahmastra 2. Ayan understands the craze and love and reveals that he intends to release Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev in the next couple of years. Ayan also joked that if he takes another 10 years to make Brahmastra 2 nobody would watch it. "We're going to get it ready much before that," he adds.