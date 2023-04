Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra was the most talked about Bollywood movie of 2022. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's labour of love released after five years in the making to mixed reviews. In the second part of the movie, people want to know about Brahm Dev who is father of Dev. They want to see the love story of Amrita and Dev. While there is immense buzz that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the couple, Brahmastra 2 won't drop before 2026. This has been confirmed by none other than Ayan Mukerji. Also Read - IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: MS Dhoni grooves as Arijit Singh croons Deva Deva; Rashmika Mandanna dances on Naatu Naatu [Watch Videos]

Well, Brahmastra made over Rs 400 crores at the global box office. Ayan Mukerji was one of the speakers at the Rising India Summit. He said that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be shot together. He said that the team will take a bit of time to write it. He said he was aware of the anticipation around the movie. Brahmastra faced flak, and got a bit trolled for the story, especially dialogues. It seems like the filmmaker wants to rectify the same. He said the team would write down the movie without compromising on anything for a speedy product. He was quoted as saying, "I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen." Also Read - Bheed leaked online: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer available in HD on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

The filmmaker also spoke about the criticism and said he is aware of the mixed reactions. He was quoted as saying, "It’s probably the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that criticism very clearly." It is evident that he wants to spruce up on that aspect. Brahmastra was loved for the visuals, which were never seen before in a Bollywood movie. Fans also loved the cameos of Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Nagarjuna as Nandi Astra. Also Read - BollywoodLife Awards 2023: Where and when to watch LIVE; Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Urfi Javed and more; check nominations and winners

Ayan Mukerji looks very determined to work on that one aspect that let down Brahmastra. This has made us even more excited about the final product.