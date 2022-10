has been the Hindi film of 2022. The year has been mediocre for Bollywood so far with South films taking away the laurels. KGF 2, RRR and now Kantara is making waves at the box office. While the box office collections of Brahmastra have been doubted by many, the studio Disney is reportedly happy with the performance of 's film. Brahmastra that had and in the lead roles is hailed as the Indian movie with the best VFX of all time. Now, sources have told Bollywood Hungama that Disney has given a green signal to Brahmastra 2, and are working on the budget of the flick.

A source close to the movie said that Disney is excited as it is a homegrown movie from India. They want Brahmastra 2 to be a bigger movie and have given the nod. It seems 's Dharma Productions and Disney is now finalising a budget of Brahmastra 2. The original movie was made on a budget of above Rs 600 crore as per reports. It seems the team wants Brahmastra 2 to be a global movie, and is in talks with international VFX studios. Now, comes the interesting part. The second movie will be heavier on Indian mythology than the first one. Fans are excited to know who will play Dev, the force is the world of Isha and Shiva.

The second part will have Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and . The actor who will play Dev is yet to be finalised. The stress on mythology is not surprising. Indian audiences have lapped up films like Karthikeya 2 and Kantara which is based in Indian mythology. Brahmastra has made close to USD 54 million worldwide. In the Hindi belt, it is more than Rs 250 crores.