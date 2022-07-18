Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first part of the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. After being in the making for five years, the movie is all set to release on 9th September 2022. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film, and there have been reports that Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in Brahmastra. The trailer of Brahmastra was launched a few weeks ago, and it has received a good response. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna all set to play Vikram's love interest in Chiyaan 61

Deepika Padukone as Jal Devi in ?

Earlier, there were reports that will be seen as Jal Devi in the film. In the trailer, there's a scene where we can see an actress walking in the middle of the water, and fans are wondering whether it's Deepika.

Deepika Padukone as Parvati in Brahmastra?

However, according to a recent report in Pinkvilla, the actress will be seen playing the role of Parvati in the sequel, and part 2 will be about Mahadev and Parvati. A source told the portal, "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part."

The portal has reported that Shiva and Isha will continue to be a part of the trilogy and new characters will be introduced and they all will be interlinked with each other.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, we are sure fans of Deepika Padukone will be excited to watch her in Brahmastra 2 as Parvati.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

Deepika currently has many interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Pathaan, Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake. Pathaan, Project K, and Fighter are slated to release in 2023, and The Intern remake is yet to go on the floors. There were reports that the movie has been put on the backburner. But, there’s no official announcement about it.