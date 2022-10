A lot has been said and written about who will play the role of Dev in the directorial 2, which stars and in the lead. The recent reports had suggested that KGF star Yash was roped in to portray the character. has now broken his silence over the casting of Dev.

When Subhash K Jha contacted the Dharma Productions head to confirm the reports of Yash being considered for Dev in Brahmastra 2, Karan dismissed the rumours saying, "This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.”

Earlier, it was being said that the makers of Brahmastra were looking to bring onboard as Dev. However, reports suggested that he was already packed with two VFX heavy films, and Ramayana, so he apparently refused the film offer.

However, this new report states that the makers are still considering Hrithik and he is one of the top contenders for the role. Hrithik is also very excited to portray the character. But the chances seem narrow as Hrithik will be busy with his own super-hero Krrish franchise. If Krrish 4 goes on floor in the next 6 months, it is highly unlikely that Hrithik will give his nod to the project.

On the other hand, is eyeing on Dev if Hrithik decides to opts out of it. Earlier reports had suggested that Ranveer and would headline the cast, along with the Part 1 pair Ranbir and Alia. While Ranbir and Alia will be seen as their respective characters from Part 1, it is yet to be confirmed whether Ranveer and Deepika are doing the film.