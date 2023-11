Ranbir Kapoor truly has one of the best line up of films in the coming two years. The actor who does not do too many interviews did a session with his fans on Zoom. He took a number of questions, and answered them with his usual honesty and charm. Last year, Brahmastra was one of the biggest movies to come out of Bollywood. It was also a huge hit in India and the world. Now, the makers are busy planning the second film of the trilogy. In the past, Ayan Mukerji spoke candidly about the flak that Brahmastra received for its writing and dialogues. He said the team would work on that. Also Read - Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor banks big on Animal, to decide his next move after Sandeep Reddy Vanga film releases

Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor reveals about the start of shoot

Ranbir Kapoor said the script for Brahmastra 2 was final, and the shoot would start from end of 2024. He said the whole team was acutely aware of the complaints from the audience, and would work towards it. He said the writing process was underway. It seems Ayan Mukerji and team had been working on it from the sides. He was quoted as saying, "It's just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 – his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now."

It seems Ayan Mukerji is preoccupied with WAR 2 as of now. Videos of him shooting in Spain have come to the forth. He is filming some action scenes there. Ranbir Kapoor said that Ayan Mukerji plans to wind up WAR 2 by mid of 2024 so that Brahmastra 2 can begin at end of 2024 or maybe start of 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor said the team understood the chemistry for the movie. They have analyzed what clicked and what did not. They are considering every aspect from the dialogues to missing chemistry of Shiva and Isha. He said, "A lot of criticism was constructive and we have taken that into our stride and we are trying to understand that and go beyond that." Ranbir Kapoor has ruling over the entertainment news with headlines on films like Animal and Ramayan.