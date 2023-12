Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs released last year in September. And since the sequel has been the talk of the town. Brahmastra has been in making for the longest of times. And it will be made in three parts, director Ayan Mukerji has revealed. And now, there are some latest updates on the same. Yes, you read that right. Ranveer Singh is going to join the cast of Brahmastra 2.

Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in Brahmastra 2?

If reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh has been zeroed in by the makers to play a key role in Brahmastra 2 and that is of Ranbir Kapoor's father, Dev. He has not just been finalised but also signed the dotted line. Let us tell you all that the latest reports confirm that Brahmastra 2 is in the scripting stage. Since the scripting is still in progress and the cast and crew are busy with their prior commitments, the movie might go on floors in 2025. Ayan Mukerji, the director is going to direct War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and Ranveer Singh will reportedly begin shooting for Baiju Bawra by next year. That means the rolling frame for Brahmastra 2 is unclear for now. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gushes about Johnny Depp while receiving an award at Red Sea Film Festival; hails him as 'Master Of Transformation'

Ranveer Singh to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra soon?

The News18 report claims if everything falls into place, Ranveer might begin shooting for his next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali by mid-2024. It was said that following that there were talks about shooting for Brahmastra 2 but now, there's a buzz about the shooting of Don 3 commencing at the same time. Excel Entertainment has already announced Don 3. So, Ranveer might first take up Don 3 and then begin shooting for Brahmastra 2. And by doing so, Ranveer will play husband to Deepika, on screens. Deepika played the role of Amrita, Shiva's mother in the first part. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Pathaan and Tiger to join Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise?

Brahmastra movie success and box office collection

Brahmastra was widely appreciated for the VFX and the storyline. Though people slammed the dialogues, particularly of Alia Bhatt, they loved the characterizations and setting in the movie as well as the starry cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna to name a few. Brahmastra was one of the blockbuster movies of 2022 earning Rs 431 crores worldwide. In India, Brahmastra made a business of Rs 269.4 crores. Ayan Mukerji has already announced Brahmastra Part Two: Dev for December 2026 and Brahmastra Part Three for December 2027.