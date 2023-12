After giving three back-to-back flops, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh finally tasted success on box office with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film which also starred Alia Bhatt was liked by the audience as well as by the critics. As usual Ranveer was applauded for his performance. As the success has come after giving three flops, the actor is now extra cautious of which film to zero down. While it's confirmed that Ranveer will be starring in Don 3, rumours are also floating that he will be playing Dev's (Ranbir Kapoor) father in the second installment of Brahmastra. However, gossip mill now suggest that Singh has backed out from Ayan Mukerjis's directorial due to Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra 2's uncertain future

The above thing is not because both the actors share any kind of rivalry. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are on good terms with each other. The thing is the shooting of Brahmastra 2 will not start before the year 2026 as Ayan Mukerji is apparently busy writing War 2. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor declared that Deepika Padukone should be with a guy like him [Watch old video]

Secondly, we all know the shoot of Brahmastra Part 1 wrapped up after five long years. Thirdly, Dharam Production, the only production company backing Brahmastra 2 is currently chalking out a plan as in how to make the movie in a particular budget. The budget of Brahmastra 1 was apparently said to be around 400 crores, the estimated amount movie earned globally was 431 crores. Till today it's still not clear wheather Brahmastra Part 1 was an average performer or a profitable venture at the box office. Dharma is currently waiting for another production company who can come on board so that Brahmastra 2 can be made. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor talks about being labelled as 'toxic'; says he supports his critics for THIS reason

Ranveer Singh who was initially excited to play Dev is now having second thoughts about his decision. There is no guaranteed time frame about Brahmastra 2 going on floors. He is also worried wheather Brahmastra 2 will take the same time to get ready which Part 1 took. And now the most important thing, how will the producers accommodate two superstars of Bollywood in one film.

Both Ranveer and Ranbir charge humongous amount for their respective films. The budget of the film is still a big concern, in such situation getting on board two actors and straight away increasing the budget by 100 crore is something which currently the makers are not keen to do. Hence Ranveer thought its best to back out rather than being associated with a project which has so many risks attached to it.