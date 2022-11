Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest hits, Brahmastra in September. The Ayan Mukerji film won over several hearts and soon Brahmastra 2 became the talk of the town. While Brahmastra 2 is buzzing hot, of late Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making news for the arrival of their baby girl. Neetu Kapoor and the rest of the Kapoor and Bhatt family are on cloud nine. Coming back to Brahmastra 2, there have been various speculations about who will be cast as Dev and which new actors will join the much talked about Sci-Fi fantasy film.

Karan Johar keen to cast Vijay Deverakonda in Brahmastra 2?

As told y'all before, Brahmastra 2 is buzzing hot in Entertainment News. The Ayan Mukerji film will have two more installments and there are a lot of hope and excitement about the same amongst the fans who loved the first part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer movie. There were reports about Hrithik Roshan and Yash being approached for a role in Brahmastra 2. And now, the latest reports state that Karan Johar is keen to cast Vijay Deverakona in Brahmastra 2.

Karan Johar wanted to launch Vijay in the Hindi audience with Liger. But the film was a big dud. And hence, reports stated that Karan wants to ensure he gives Vijay the deserved success by casting him in a key role in Brahmastra 2. Though there were no confirmations of the same, the news caught on like wildfire. However, we are here with the truth about the same.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor promoting of Brahmastra 2 here:

Vijay Deverakonda in Brahmastra 2? Here's the TRUTH

A source privy to the details exclusively told BollywoodLife that all the casting rumours of Brahmastra 2 are baseless. Vijay Deverakonda has not been approached for the Ayan Mukerji film. The source adds that Ayan is currently working on fine-tuning the script and the story that will move the story forward in Brahmastra 2. Since Ayan deep dives into research it will take months to have a complete storyline ready and it might take a couple of months more. And it is only after that, that Ayan would begin searching for actors that fit the bill as per the story and the characters.

So, that's that. None of the actors has been approached for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 2 yet. Let's wait for official announcements. Stay tuned for more such exclusive scoops.