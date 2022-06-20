Brahmastra 4K trailer: Can you spot Deepika Padukone in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer?

Ayan Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned to grip his audience for his most ambitious project Brahmastra. The trailer is massive and it has left the audience and his fans impressed and how. The filmmaker shared a Brahmastra 4K trailer and fans can not stop screaming WOW s they spot Deepika Padukone as Jal even in the trailer. The eagle-eyed fans spotted Deepika Padukone and ever since then they can't keep calm. While the trailer has already left me restless to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together in this thriller. And now Deepika Padukone has only added more excitement to watch the film fan. As Ayan dropped the trailer of Brahmastra 4K, look at how fans speculate that Deepika is Jal Devi. Also Read - Archies star Suhana Khan returns from Ooty post schedule wrap; co-stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor greeted by special someone at airport [VIEW PICS]

Big Breaking:- Deepika Padukone play Jal Devi in #Brahmastra Part 2, and Play Villain Dark in #Brahmastra Part 3.

Also Both Cameo in #Brahmastra Part 1. For Develope Upcoming Chapter.

Master stock by #AyanMukerji#DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan — SRK Next Update (@srkfcudr) June 15, 2022

Jal's character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand)

While 2nd pic is of Mouny Roy (carries a red stone) pic.twitter.com/lBdl7qfj4N

Deepika Padukone as water goddess Jal devi in brahmastra??? oh absolutely fucking it — chandni ? (@dpobsessed) June 15, 2022

Well we know who it is now ? #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan too will be a prominent part of Brahmastra

Well, damn Deepika Padukone as Jal Devi is leaving her fans restless. Not only Deepika, but even Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a prominent character in Brahmastra part 2, " SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is looking forward to the film’s release," said a close source to Indian Express. While in Brahmastra part one, apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni plays significant roles.