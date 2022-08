Ranbir Kapoor has made it to the news again. And this time because he is being cancelled on Twitter. Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry. His charm, good looks, deepest eyes and amazing acting chops have always made him everyone's favourite. But right now, he is getting a lot of hate online. Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting cancelled on Twitter and netizens are spewing hate and sharing honest opinions about him. Of late the Boycott trend has been going on against Bollywood celebs. Also Read - Alia Bhatt receives severe backlash over her 'don't like me, don't watch me' remark; is Brahmastra in trouble? [VIEW TWEETS]

Ranbir Kapoor gets cancelled on Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor is currently the top trend on Twitter. The actor is being called out for no definite reason whatsoever. It was just a couple of days ago that Ranbir Kapoor's remark on and her weight gain after pregnancy had miffed netizens and he was bashed online. And people seemed to have continued the train and are now cancelling the actor online. From their honest opinions on acting chops to his relationships and more, everything is being dissected and discussed in this 'cancellation'. , , and are also being discussed while at that. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Brahmastra 2: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, THIS real-life couple to join the franchise in the sequel? [Read Deets]

Now that we all are hating Ranbir Kapoor, I just want to come out and say that YJHD is a very cliche movie and bunny is one of the most unlikeable character in the history of bollywood. There, I said it. I just had to get it out of my system ??? — Mayuri (@MayuriThevar_) August 22, 2022

whatever is happening with ranbir kapoor just proves you can never expect to live peacefully after hurting women. It always comes back at some point of life , you'll always have to face the consequences of your actions. — ماریان (@pahaaadan) August 22, 2022

Me showing up to my own wedding versus me showing up for Ranbir Kapoor’s twitter cancellation pic.twitter.com/384xxTMB0h — sitcom enjoyer (@Ocreativitigang) August 22, 2022

The entire Bollywood is rattled with the fact that they aren't getting the kind of response they once used to get from the audience.

Mrs. Alia Bhatt took an udta teer and shoved it in Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee's pichhwada ?? https://t.co/SqeShBbQRO — Kim Wexler ?? (@Mjoe01) August 23, 2022

ranbir kapoor's video of outing anushka sharma's mental issues, his vid of fat-shaming alia, vid of katrina kaif being savage @ him, all other series of videos of him being a total trash was posted by NEUTRALS but for rk fans it's the kat fans behind this ?,the obsession is real — ` (@memeskaif) August 22, 2022

i may not be perfect but at least I've never found Ranbir Kapoor charming or had a crush on him — ayesha (@ayeshm6) August 22, 2022

Haan everywhere it's like karma gets you

Is getting u

I know the mas boycott is still there

And it's ppl's choice honestly what and what not to watch But Ranbir is cropping on my TL

And I'm not liking it — MANOGAT Tamland Niwasi????? (@KritiDubeyShukl) August 23, 2022

twitter: ranbir’s a misogynist *posts vids of him disrespecting women*

ranbir fangirls: KATRINA CANT ACT!!! like??? are you good? whatever happened to comprehension? pic.twitter.com/Ftjvavrn7V — m (@reallymims) August 23, 2022

ranbir kapoor getting lashings ... deserved — taehyung's ear cuff (@afterstylesglow) August 23, 2022

Rt if you think tharki ranbir kapoor is not an actor but manchild fuckboi like his real life https://t.co/G29ae37TZO — ❤ (@Redfire450) August 23, 2022

For that matter Ranbir Kapoor is really boring and over rated actor ! — kavita d (@WowkavitaD) August 23, 2022

never liked ranbir kapoor and with all this slander i get to show my mom, a ranbir stan, that she favours misogynistic men always and hence can prove that my cousin is a piece of shit — Snigdha (@ninckyminjaj) August 23, 2022

ranbir kapoor is a freak btw, always been one idk why everyone is so obsessed w him. disrespectful and ill mannered. — eishaa (@_midlifechaos) August 23, 2022

Twitter to Ranbir Kapoor: chal mara puttar tu chutti kar

???? — Rukssar ???? (@bas_awein) August 23, 2022

Witnessing Ranbir Kapoor getting cancelled after all these years out of nowhere is so therapeutic..? — Tess (@tess_melodrama) August 23, 2022

Only way to trendin Bollywood nowadays is to talk about #BoycottBollywood ht

Any publicity is good publicity

As if wedding & baby is not enough to build some shaky hype

Ranbir must be thinkig Alia muze bhi le dubi ?#BoycottBrahmastra

Karma is knocking dear https://t.co/rf6Cx99wUe pic.twitter.com/fSuSB1ODhP — Anu (@anuinc2010) August 23, 2022

In a world full of Ranbir be a Vicky, honest and caring ? — Beyond The Stars ? (@KatholicSam) August 23, 2022

The Ranbir Kapoor tea and im all here for it — Adi ☾⁵ GASOLINE?‍♂️⛽️?‍♀️ (@taekeyminonjo) August 23, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor to his mother after getting exposed and destroyed ~ pic.twitter.com/3AMGRdHZws — PhoneBhoot on 4th November (@KaifLoops) August 23, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor getting cancelled?? wow cook him more man never gave good vibes since day one pic.twitter.com/8R4IlNvD8s — Naina ?? (@myclumsycloud) August 23, 2022

Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor is over party ? ? — Sam ?‍? (@beingsalkatty) August 23, 2022

everytime i scroll up or down there’s a problematic ranbir video on TL and i’m seeing most for the first time ?

sickening !! https://t.co/EhVXxvKAVF — surya? (@blankspacenaah) August 23, 2022

Ranbir's joke about Alia's weight gain

When Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and joined , Brahmastra director recently, Ranbir's remark over Alia's pregnancy weight gain had angered netizens. It was Alia who first used the term 'phailaoed' while talking and Ranbir Kapoor joked that someone is already phailaoed. Netizens felt that it was a disgusting thing to say to a pregnant woman. Also Read - Not just Ranbir Kapoor; Alia Bhatt is getting pampered by THESE people during pregnancy

Advertisement

Ranbir's films to be affected by this cancel trend?

On his work front, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera was a disaster. He is now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also working on a untitled film with . And the ongoing trend of boycotts is also a looming threat. Plus Alia Bhatt's latest statement asking people to not watch her films if they don't like her might also work against the duo. Will Ranbir Kapoor's other films be affected by this trend? Let's hope not.