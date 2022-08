Nowadays, thanks to social media, celebs get trolled a lot for their looks. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Shamshera, was spotted in the city. The actor was wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants and looked quite handsome. While Ranbir’s fans thought he looked hot, a few netizens trolled him for always looking drunk and tired. A netizen commented, “y does he always look drunk ??” Another Instagram user wrote, “Cool ni bht tired lag raha hai.” One more netizen commented, “He looks old.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu ready for Hindi film debut with SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's breakup and more

This is not the first time when is age-shamed or trolled for his looks. A few days ago, he had gone to the airport to receive his wife Alia and at that time also he was trolled. Well, trolls really need to stop judging stars on the basis of their appearances in day-to-day life. Just like a normal person, they also get tired while working round the clock. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's emotional moment at Lollapalooza moves Armaan Malik; fans thank him for the shout-out

Meanwhile, recently, at an event in Delhi, Alia opened up about trolls and stated, “Mujhe ab trolling se itna fark nahi padta hai. Kitne log troll karte hai? Mujhe lagta hai ki hum hi unhe jyada bhaav de dete hain.” Well, maybe Ranbir also follows his wife’s mantra. Also Read - After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens target Akshay Kumar's film; trend 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' for THIS reason

Ranbir was last seen on the big screen in Shamshera which failed to make a mark at the box office. The actor has , ’s next, and Animal lined up. Brahmastra is slated to release on 9th September 2022, and Luv Ranjan’s next and Animal will hit the big screens next year.

Talking about , the actress is currently busy with the promotions of Darlings which is slated to release on Netflix on 5th August 2022. Apart from Darlings, she will be seen in Heart Of Stone and Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has wrapped up the shooting of the films and soon will start the promotions of Brahmastra with her hubby Ranbir.