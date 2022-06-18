Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor has changed after his marriage to costar Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor

tied the knot with on April 14 in an intimate ceremony after 5 years of dating. Their love story started on the sets of their upcoming film and now they are husband and wife. While Ranbir and Alia are yet to realise that they are married, Neetu Kapoor has observed some major changes in Ranbir after his marriage with Alia. Also Read - Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood stars we wish to see alongside Ranbir Kapoor in parts 2 and 3

Speaking about how Ranbir has changed after his wedding, Neetu told TOI, "I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always that tension that he isn't married. Now he is)."

Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows in front of roughly 50 guests at Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex. Talking about the low-key affair, Neetu said that this will set an example for many that you don't have to do a big wedding. "You should do a wedding where you should be happy and family should enjoy. Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (We just end up making others happy). We should enjoy," she added.

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits. The newly-wed couple hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which saw guests like their former co-stars, friends and directors.