Alia Bhatt might have not impressed everyone with her performance in Brahmastra as she didn't have much to do in it. However, she has impressed one and all with her professionalism as even though she is pregnant she has been promoting Brahmastra actively. While the film was released on 9th September 2022, Alia has been promoting it post the release as well. Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy a few months ago. The actress has been flaunting her baby bump without any hesitation, and there have been reports that a grand baby shower is being planned for Alia.

Alia's baby shower reports have been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Reportedly, and Neetu Kapoor are planning a baby shower, and it will be attended by many big celebs. There were reports that and are on the guest list.

Recently, while talking to India Today, opened up about the reports of 's baby shower. She said that they all are very happy that there will be another child in the world, but she has no idea about the baby shower. She also stated that it's not in her nature to talk about anybody's life unless she has been told to. The actress added, "That's the way we Bhatts operate with each other."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year, and in June, they announced the pregnancy. Now, the Kapoors and the Bhatts are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the baby.

Talking about Pooja, the actress is all set to make her big screen comeback with Chup which also stars , , and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The movie releases today.

Meanwhile, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone lined up. There have been reports that post her pregnancy the actress’ first movie will be SS Rajamouli’s next which stars as the male lead.