Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's reel in a printed saree bowls over netizens; fans say, 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' [Watch Video]

actress is very much the social media queen. The actress has over 23 million followers on social media. Mouni Roy is very much a fashionista. She can flaunt literally everything with panache. Mouni Roy has posted a reel in a printed saree with a sleeveless blouse. Keeping her makeup simple, she has just sported long earrings with the saree. The reel is made on the song Jhoom by . The number is a rage on social media. The actress shows us yet again why she is quite a queen on Instagram with the gorgeous reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While Mouni Roy has been trolled at times, this look has won over everyone. People went gaga over how heavenly she looked in a saree. All of them said she looked damn hot. Many fans left fire and heart emojis for the actress. Mouni Roy was seen as a judge on the show Dance India Dance Lil Masters. She will now be busy with the promotions of Brahmastra. Two days back, she posted this reel on the song Main Yahaan Hoon Yaahan from Veer Zara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy will be seen on Brahmastra as Junoon. She is the main vamp of the movie. Brahmastra is coming in theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars , , , and . It is directed by her close friend . On the personal front, she is back from Dubai with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.